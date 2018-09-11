Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/11/2018

On 9/5/18 at 10:44 p.m., Owen E. Cadwell, 63, of 3273 US Route 11, Apt. 7, Mexico, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; No License; Operating Unregistered MV and Insufficient Tail Lamps following a traffic stop on Main Street in the village of Mexico.

Mr. Cadwell is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/25/18 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 9/10/18 at 7:27 a.m., Shaiana L. Hahn, 25, of 6 N. Sixth St., Fulton, was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of Oswego County Probation.

Ms. Hahn was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond with a return to Scriba Town Court on 9/13/18.

On 9/10/18 at 4:16 p.m., Amy J. Smith, 36, of 38 Birch Lane, Apt. 42D, Oswego, was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of Oswego City Court.

Ms. Smith was arraigned in the Town of Minetto Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $250 cash or $500 bond with a return to Oswego City Court on 9/11/18.

