Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/11/2019

On 9/9/19 at 9:30 a.m., Jeremy E. Hector, 39, of 9 Summerville Road, Hannibal, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Hector was arraigned in the Oswego County Family Court.

On 9/10/19 at 7:53 p.m., April L. Robertson, 39, of 1347 U.S. Route 11, Apt 11, Hastings, was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an incident where she allegedly vandalized the victim’s residence in the town of Hastings.

Ms. Robertson is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Hastings Court on 9/23/19.

On 9/10/19, Anthony C. Stringham, 36, of 1224 Avery Ave, Apt 1, Solvay, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Central Square.

Mr. Stringham was arraigned in the Central Square Village Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $350 cash/$700 bond.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on 10/10/19.

