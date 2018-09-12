Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/12/2018

On 9/11/18 at 10:18 a.m., Travis M. Swett, 40, of 18 Minerva St., Lower Apt., Oswego, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Swett was arraigned in Oswego County Family Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond with a return to Oswego County Family Court on 9/12/18.

On 9/11/18 at 10:59 a.m., Karolyn C. Kimball, 26, of 2 Maple Ave. EXT., Pulaski, was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree, a class E felony stemming from the investigation into an incident that occurred on 8/25/18 in the town of West Monroe.

She allegedly damaged an ankle monitor owed by the Oswego County Probation Department.

Ms. Kimball is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/1/18 in the Town of West Monroe Court.

At the same time, Ms. Kimball was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of the Oswego County Probation Department.

Ms. Kimball was arraigned in the City of Oswego Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to the City of Oswego Court on 9/12/18.

On 9/11/18 at 12:09 p.m., Jimmy J. Dygert, 31, of 24 Carter Drive, Hannibal, was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following an incident in the town of Scriba.

He allegedly messaged the victim of which has an active order of protection filed against him.

Mr. Dygert is scheduled to answer the charge on 9/27/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 9/11/18 at 12:26 p.m., Jamison M. Bartlett, 40, of 136 Kenyon Road, Apt. A, Mexico, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; Reckless Driving; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree; Unlawful Possession of Marihuana; No License and Sub-Standard Lights following a traffic stop on SR 69 in the town of Mexico.

Mr. Bartlett is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/2/18 in the Town of Mexico Court.

