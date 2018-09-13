Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/13/2018

On 9/12/18 at 4:57 p.m., Michelle E. Clew, 25, of 812 Oneida St., Apt. 2, Fulton, was arrested for Assault, 2nd degree, a class D felony and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from the investigation into an incident that occurred on 7/26/18 in the town of Granby.

She allegedly struck the victim in the face with her hand.

Ms. Clew was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond with a return to court on 9/13/18.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...