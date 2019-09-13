Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/13/2019

On 9/11/19 at 10:30 a.m., John J. Supple, 73, of 151 Mullen Road, Fulton, was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing following a domestic dispute in the town of Volney.

Mr. Supple was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court and is scheduled to return to court on 9/23/19.

On 9/11/19 at 10:54 a.m., Miranda F. Vogel, 33, of 3434 County Route 57, Oswego, was charged with Criminal Impersonation, 2nd degree following a disturbance complaint in the town of Volney.

Ms. Vogel is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Volney Court on 10/7/19.

On the same day, Ms. Vogel was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the city of Syracuse.

She was turned over to the Syracuse Police Department for further processing.

On 9/11/19 at 2:13 p.m., Kayleigh M. Wood, 26, of 500 County Line Road, Apt A, Phoenix, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

Ms. Wood is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 9/23/19.

On 9/12/19 at 10:24 a.m., Casey A. Preston, 27, and Gary C. Prentice, 30, of 2548 County Route 12, Central Square, were both charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child following a domestic dispute.

They allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with minors present.

Ms. Preston and Mr. Prentice are scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Hastings Court on 10/2/19.

