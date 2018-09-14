Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/14/2018

On 9/8/18 at 12:08 a.m., Saif M. Alfahad, 20, of 635 Park Ave., Apt. 1, Syracuse, was charged with Reckless Driving; Speeding and Operating out of Class following a traffic stop on I81 south in the town of Richland.

Mr. Alfahad is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/26/18 in the Town of Richland Court.

On 9/13/18 at 9:04 a.m., Cheri Ruth Poile, 46, of 333 Honey Hill Road, Fulton, was arrested for Welfare Fraud, 3rd degree and Grand larceny, 3rd degree, both class D felonies.

The arrest stems from an investigation into an incident in which she allegedly received services from the Oswego County Department of Social Services from 3/13 – 10/13 due to not disclosing monies earned.

Ms. Poile was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/25/18 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 9/13/18 at 12:23 p.m., April A. Sweeting, 47, of 2837 CR 17, Williamstown, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Sweeting is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/8/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/13/18 at 4:37 p.m., Cody A. Cooper, 23, of 69 W. Second St. S., Fulton, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree; Unlawful Possession of Marihuana and Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on SR 481 in the city of Fulton reportedly initiated after the LPR unit alerted.

Mr. Cooper is scheduled to answer the charges on 9/27/18 in the City of Fulton Court.

On 9/13/18 at 8:28 p.m., Sean M. Robinson, 29, of 126 Richardson Road, Parish, was arrested based on a Probation Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Robinson was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and is scheduled to return to court on 9/27/18.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...