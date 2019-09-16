Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/16/2019

On 9/14/19 at 7 p.m., Justin E. Pelkey, 37, of 886 US Route 11, Lot 67, Central Square, was charged with 2 counts of Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Hastings.

He allegedly caused damage to a door and frame.



Mr. Pelkey is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Hastings Court on 10/23/19.

On 9/14/19 at 9:49 p.m., Shane A. Ambriati, 52, of 50 Milo Drive, West Monroe, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree and Stalking, 4th degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Hastings.

He allegedly violated a court order of protection.

Mr. Ambriati is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Hastings Court on 10/16/19.

On 9/15/19 at 11:53 a.m., Zachary T. Riddell, 26, of 1006 County Route 57, Schroeppel, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child following a domestic complaint in the town of Schroeppel.

Mr. Riddell is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Schroeppel Court on 9/25/19.

On 9/15/19 at 1:46 p.m., Benjamin J. Schmidt, 38, of 258 Nichols Road, Williamstown, was charged with Assault, 3rd degree.

He allegedly physically assaulted the victim who was operating an open-wheel car in the town of Williamstown.

Mr. Schmidt is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Williamstown Court on 10/2/19.

On 9/15/19 at 4:18 p.m., Heather I. Elkins, 35, of 259 W. Fifth St., Oswego, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

Ms. Elkins is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 10/21/19.

On 9/15/19 at 10:49 p.m., Terry M. Westberry, 57, of 290 Grant Ave., Auburn, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Oswego.

Mr. Westberry was arraigned in the Town of Oswego Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash/$1,000 bond.

He is scheduled to return to court on 9/30/19.

