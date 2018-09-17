Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/17/2018

On 9/14/18 at 6:12 p.m., Riley Jack Munger, 16, of 357 Main St., Apt. 19, Phoenix, was operating a 2015 Ram pickup north on CR 6 in the town of New Haven, ½ mile north of SR 104B, when the vehicle reportedly exited the roadway on the west side and struck two mailboxes.

Mr. Munger was issued a UTT for Operating an Unregistered MV.

On 9/14/18 at 7:52 p.m., Tiffany M. Wood, 28, of 4 O’Mara Drive, West Monroe, was arrested for Criminal Mischief 3rd degree, a class E felony; Grand Larceny, 4th degree, a class E felony and Criminal Trespass, 3rd degree, a class B misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in the town of West Monroe.

She allegedly stole a front deck off a residence along with taking items from inside the residence.

Ms. Wood is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/8/18 in the Town of West Monroe Court.

On 9/14/18 at 8:20 p.m., Ray John Lace Chua, 22, of 103224 Armored Division, Fort Drum, was arrested for DWI and Crossing Road Hazard Markings following the investigation into a one-vehicle MVA on I81 in the town of Sandy Creek.

Mr. Chua is scheduled to answer the charges on 11/1/18 in the Town of Sandy Creek Court.

On 9/15/18 at 11:16 a.m., James A. Hall, 37, of 41 Loma Ave., Syracuse, was arrested for Aggravated Harassment, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the town of Palermo.

He allegedly sent threatening messages through Facebook.

Mr. Hall is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/1/18 in the Town of Palermo Court.

On 9/15/18 at 3:15 p.m., Donald J. Martin Jr., 41, of 444 CR 45, Hastings, was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor stemming from the investigation into an incident in the town of Hastings/

He was allegedly in the presence of the victim of who has an active order of protection filed against him.

Mr. Martin is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/3/18 in the Town of Hastings Court.

On 9/16/18 at 10:30 a.m., Bradley C. McClure, 31, of 856 Rowlee Road, Fulton, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor stemming from the investigation into an incident that occurred on 7/12/18 at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Mr. McClure is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/15/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/16/18 at 7:08 p.m., Kaitlyn M. Schilling-Williams, 26, of 17120 CR 53, Apt. 64, Dexter, NY, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Camillus Court, Onondaga County.

Ms. Schilling-Williams was turned over to the Camillus Police Department for further processing.

On 9/16/18 at 7:17 p.m., Wyatt J. Sanderson, 25, of 17120 CR 53, Dexter, NY, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree; No License and Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop on I81 north in the town of Richland.

Mr. Sanderson was arraigned in the Town of Richland Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,500 bond with a return to T/O Richland Court on 9/26/18.

On 9/16/18 at 10:31 p.m., a 17-year-old boy residing in the town of Palermo was charged with Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident that occurred in the town of Palermo.

He allegedly stole the victim’s cell phone.

The teen is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/15/18 in the Town of Palermo Court.

On 9/16/18 at 11:13 p.m., Christina R. Perkins, 18, of 30 Delano St., Apt. G26, Pulaski, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Exhaust Violation following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of Scriba.

Ms. Perkins is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/18/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 9/16/18 at 11:54 p.m., Kevin M. Ward, 33, of 18 W. 11th St., Apt. A8, Fulton, was arrested for Burglary, 3rd degree, a class D felony and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from the investigation into an incident that occurred at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

He allegedly stole a hover board.

Mr. Ward was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to court on 9/17/18.

At the same time, Mr. Ward was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of New York State Parole.

Mr. Ward was remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await processing on the warrant.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...