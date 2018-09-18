Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/18/2018

On 9/13/18 at 3:36 p.m., Devyn M. Sayler, 21, of 32 Lock St., Phoenix, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on SR 481 in the town of Volney.

Ms. Sayler is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/8/18 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 9/17/18 at 9:56 a.m., Kerry Lynn Miskovic, 39, of 212 S Dwight St., Jackson, MI, was arrested for Welfare Fraud, 3rd degree, a class D felony; Grand Larceny, 3rd degree, a class D felony and Offering a False Instrument for Filing, 1st degree, a class E felony stemming from the investigation into an incident in which she allegedly received benefits from the Oswego County Department of Social Services from 4/2013 – 12/2013 due to not disclosing monies earned.

Ms. Miskovic was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and is scheduled to reappear at a later date.

On 9/17/18 at 10 p.m., Scott R. Francis, 57, of 278 CR 11, West Monroe, was arrested for Criminal Trespass, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Theft of Services following the investigation into an incident in the town of West Monroe where he was allegedly entering a residence unlawfully and connecting to the electricity.

Mr. Francis is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/1/18 in the Town of West Monroe Court.

