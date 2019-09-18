Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/18/2019

On 9/16/19 at 9:15 a.m., Kendrick E. Rowser, 29, of 3430 Maple Ave., Apt. 2B, Pulaski, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Rowser was arraigned in the Oswego County Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond.



He is scheduled to reappear in court on 9/27/19.

On 9/16/19 at 1:50 p.m., Trevor J. Jock, 28, of 294 W. Fifth St., Oswego, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba.

Mr. Jock was arraigned in the Oswego County Court and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Scriba Court on 9/19/19.

