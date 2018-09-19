Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/19/2018

On 9/13/18 at 3:59 p.m., Donald L. Pachoud, 75, of 177 Goodfellow Road, Fulton, was operating a 2004 Ford pickup southeast on SR 104 in the town of Hannibal, ½ mile south of Hall Road, when he reportedly turned the vehicle left causing it to collide with a 2018 Volkswagen being operated by Amanda R. Schadt, 29, of 2456 CR 7, Oswego.

Mr. Pachoud was issued a UTT for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

On 9/17/18 at 9:56 p.m., Nathanael C. Longley, 30, of 301 Rochester St., Hannibal, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Inadequate Plate Lamp following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of Hannibal.

Mr. Longley is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/2/18 in the Town of Hannibal Court.

On 9/18/18 at 6:39 p.m., Robert M. Lagrow, 21, of 82 Prall Road, Fulton, was arrested in the OCJ based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico Court.

Mr. Lagrow was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and remanded back to the OCJ in lieu of $100 cash with a return to court on 10/9/18.

On 9/18/18 at 8:15 p.m., Karley Renea Hilton, 21, of 22 Coho Lane, Altmar, and a 17-year-old boy residing in the Village of altmar were arrested for Criminal Possession of Marihuana, 5th degree, a class B misdemeanor following the investigation into a suspicious vehicle in the town of Orwell.

Ms. Hilton and the teen are scheduled to answer the charge on 10/10/18 in the Town of Orwell Court.

On 9/19/18 at 3:23 a.m., Devin William Geary, 18, of 130 Goodfellow Road, Fulton, was operating a 2002 Chevrolet pickup west on SR 49 in the town of Schroeppel, 100 feet west of CR 33, when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and strike a ditch before colliding with two mailboxes.

Mr. Geary was issued a UTT for Driving Across Hazard Markings.

