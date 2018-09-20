Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/20/2018

On 9/19/18 at 11:40 a.m., Cindy C. Bell, 55 and Kristin A. Bell, 25, both of 77 SR 48, Bldg. 82, Phoenix, were both charged with Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Both Ms. Bells are scheduled to answer the charge on 10/22/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/19/18 at 1:43 p.m., Cory L. Demott, 36, of 301 Rochester St., Hannibal, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor and Trespass following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Demott is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/22/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/19/18 at 1:45 Sharon A. Bacon, 36, of 63 Muck Drive, Hannibal, was operating a 2012 Ford reportedly stopped on Harris Hill Road at the intersection with CR 8 in the town of Granby when she proceeded into the intersection causing the vehicle to collide with a 2015 Chevrolet traveling south and being operated by Patricia A. Donhauser, 52, of 91 Cowpath Road, Fulton.

Ms. Bacon was issued UTTs for AUO, 3rd degree; No License and Failure to Yield Right of Way at STOP Sign.

She is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/15/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/19/18 at 2:12 p.m., Beth A. Renne, 41, of 203 Guernsey Road, Hannibal, was arrested for Grand Larceny, 4th degree: Welfare Fraud, 4th degree and 3 counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing, 1st degree, all class E felonies.

The arrest stems from an investigation in which she allegedly received benefits from the Oswego County Department of Social Services from 8/1/13 – 3/31/15 that she most likely would not have if she reported monies received.

Ms. Renne is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/16/18 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 9/19/18 at 10:25 p.m., Michael R. Wasielewski, 31, of 513 Gifford St., Apt. 1, Room 3, Syracuse, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Wasielewski was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to Oswego County Family Court on 9/20/18.

