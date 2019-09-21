Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/20/2019

On 9/19/19 at 4:41 p.m., Joseph S. Fetkiw, 42, of 611 W. Third St., Fulton, was charged with Burglary, 3rd degree following an investigation of an incident that occurred on 9/5/19 in the town of Granby.

Mr. Fetkiw was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail with no bail.



He is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 9/30/19.

On 9/19/19 at 8:35 p.m., Todd A. Rasbeck, 49, of 175 Mudlake Road, Mexico, was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing following a domestic dispute in the town of Volney.

Mr. Rasbeck is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Volney Court on 9/30/19.

On 9/19/19 at 10:03 p.m., Justin A. Moreno, 35, of 188 W. Second St., Apt 7, Oswego, was charged with Criminal Trespass, 2nd degree following a domestic complaint in the town of Minetto.

He allegedly entered the residence without consent.

Mr. Moreno is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Minetto Court on 10/2/19.

