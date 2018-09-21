Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/21/2018

On 9/20/18 at 11:27 a.m., Kenneth A. Hobart Jr., 34, of 617 Erie Street, Fulton, NY was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 4th degree (Felony conviction in 2006), a class A misdemeanor following an incident in the Town of Oswego where he was allegedly found to be in possession of a rifle. Mr. Hobart is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/1/18 in the Town of Oswego Court.

On 9/20/18 at 3:29 p.m., Steven F. Hutchinson Sr., 51, of 50 W. Myers Road, Oswego, NY was arrested at the Oswego County Public Safety Center based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Minetto Court. Mr. Hutchinson was arraigned in the Town of Minetto Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to court on 10/26/18.

At the same time, Mr. Hutchinson was charged with AUO, 2nd degree and was arraigned in Minetto Town Court on the charge and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $750 cash or $1,500 bond with a return to T/O Scriba Court on 9/20/18.

On 9/20/18 at 7:59 p.m., Jesse DD Cali, 23, of 1195 CR 3, Hannibal, NY was operating a 2005 Chevrolet west on CR 3 in the Town of Hannibal, 500 feet west of Muck Drive, when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the north side of the roadway then travel across the road and exit the south shoulder of road and overturn. Mr. Cali was transported by ambulance to Oswego Hospital. He was issued a UTT for Driving Across Hazard Markings. Driver distraction seems to have been a contributing factor.

