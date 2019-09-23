Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/23/2019

On 9/21/19 at 9:19 p.m., Michael R. Burr, 34, of 90 Canal Road, Phoenix, was charged with Petit Larceny following an investigation into an incident that occurred on 7/26/19 in the town of Schroeppel.

Mr. Burr is scheduled to answer to this charge in the Town of Schroeppel Court on 10/9/19.



Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

On the same day, Mr. Burr was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Village of Central Square.Mr. Burr was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $250 cash/$500 bond.He is to appear in the Village of Central Square Court on 9/25/19.