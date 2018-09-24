Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/24/2018

On 9/21/18 at 9:18 a.m., Amanda M. Smith, 28, of 7 Birch Lane, Apt. 26B, Oswego, was charged with Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Scriba. Ms. Smith is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/4/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 9/21/18 at 4:40 p.m., April Marshall, 39, of 62A Simpson Drive, Oswego, was charged with Registration Suspended; Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate and Operating Vehicle w/o Insurance following a traffic stop on Beech Street in the city of Fulton reportedly initiated by the LPR unit alerting. Ms. Marshall is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/4/18 in the City of Fulton Court.

On 9/21/18 at 4:40 p.m., Johnathon G. Keeney, 25, of 331 Rathburn Road, Fulton, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; Exhaust Violation and Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop on CR 3 in the town of Granby. Mr. Keeney is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/8/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/22/18 at 1:33 a.m., David A. Jeffers II, 29, of 714 N. Townsend Road, Syracuse, was operating a 2017 Chevrolet north on I81 in the town of Parish, 3/10 mile north of Mile Marker 143, when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and strike the left guard rail then cross the roadway to strike the right guard rail. Mr. Jeffers was arrested for DWI; Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1%; Moving from Lane Unsafely; Failure to use Designated Lane and Crossing Road Hazard Markings. He is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/9/18 in the Town of Parish Court.

On 9/22/18 at 3:27 a.m., Kyle M. Spratt, 19, of 10111 Jordan Road, Jordan, was arrested for DWI and Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1% Alcohol following an incident in the town of Hannibal on CR 85. Mr. Spratt is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/9/18 in the Town of Hannibal Court.

On 9/22/18 at 9:14 a.m., Alainnah M. Isabell, 26, of 709 Meadowbrook Circle, Fulton, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on CR 57 in the town of Schroeppel. Ms. Isabell is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/3/18 in the Town of Schroeppel Court.

On 9/22/18 at 11:57 a.m., Roger F. Mintonye, 26, of 404 S. Fifth St., Fulton, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on SR 481 in the city of Fulton. Mr. Mintonye is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/18/18 in the City of Fulton Court.

On 9/23/18 at 10:36 a.m., David S. Hamilton, 24, of 1651 CR 8, Fulton, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree following a traffic stop on Churchill Road in the city of Oswego. Mr. Hamilton is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/18/18 in the City of Oswego Court.

On 9/23/18 at 12:03 p.m., Clifford A. Canfield, 37, of 48 CR 26, West Monroe, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Hastings Court. Mr. Canfield was arraigned in the Town of Hastings Court and is scheduled to return at a later date.

On 9/23/18 at 12:15 p.m., Heather L. Switzer, 41, of 410 Park St., Fulton, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on SR 3 in the town of Granby reportedly initiated after the LPR unit alerted. Ms. Switzer is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/8/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/23/18 at 12:36 p.m., Brandon M. Pittsley, 26, of 2580 CR 45, Fulton, was charged with Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of Mexico. Mr. Pittsley is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/16/18 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 9/23/18 at 1:06 p.m., Michael J. Bowman, 26, of 307 Phillips St., Apt. 2, Fulton, was operating a 2008 Toyota south on CR 57 in the town of Volney, 1,000 feet south of Crescent Road, when he reportedly lost control trying to avoid a vehicle that had crossed into the southbound lane from the northbound lane. The Toyota struck a mailbox then drove through a ditch and exited the ditch back onto the roadway. Mr. Bowman was issued a UTT for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...