Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/25/2018

On 9/20/18 at 4:20 p.m., Adam M. Hamilton, 27, of 13 Lawrence Street, Oswego, NY was charged with AUO, 2nd degree (10 scoffs on 3 dates) following the investigation into a mva on SR 3 in the Town of Volney. Mr. Hamilton is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/22/18 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 9/20/18 at 6:23 p.m., Keith E. Lavalley, 35, of 6051 South Main St., Apt. 5, Sandy Creek, NY was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop on CR 22 in the Town of Orwell. Mr. Lavalley is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/3/18 in the Town of Orwell Court.

On 9/24/18 at 8:16 a.m., Jacqlyn S. Rosencranz, 33, of 40 Kings Road, Apt. 2, Fulton, NY was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; Operating Unregistered Vehicle and Speeding following a traffic stop on CR 176 in the Town of Volney. Ms. Rosencranz is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/15/18 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 9/24/18 at 10:00 a.m., Richard J. Bentley, 27, of 21 Perry Road, Pennellville, NY was charged with AUO 3rd degree; No License; Speeding and Unlawful Possession of a Synthetic Drug following a traffic stop on Calkins Road in the Town of Volney. Mr. Bentley is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/15/18 in the Town of Volney Court.

At the same time, Mr. Bentley was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of the Town of Granby Court. He was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond with a return to court on 10/1/18.

During the same traffic stop, April L. Marshall, 39, of 62A Simpson Drive, Oswego, NY was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Synthetic Drug. Ms. Marshall is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/15/18 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 9/24/18 at 9:25 p.m., Joshua A. Caufield, 29, of 4833 SR 104, Oswego, NY was charged with AUO, 2nd degree; No License and Crossing Road Hazard Markings following a traffic stop on SR 104B in the Town of New Haven. Ms. Caufield was arraigned in the Town of New Haven Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $200 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to court on 10/4/18.

During the same traffic stop, Angelina Stancampiano, 28, of 4833 SR 104, Mexico, NY was charged with Facilitating AUO, 2nd degree. Ms. Stancampiano is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/18/18 in the Town of New Haven Court.

On 9/24/18 at 11:13 p.m., Jeremy R. Fellows, 42, of 58 S. 10th Street, Fulton, NY was charged with Registration Suspended; Inadequate Plate Lamp and Operating MV w/o Insurance following a traffic stop on SR 48 in the Town of Granby. Mr. Fellows is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/29/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/25/18 at 2:23 a.m., Michael R. Lavoy, 28, of 502 Rathburn Road, Fulton, NY was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor following an incident in the Town of Granby where he allegedly cut the strap of an ankle monitor owned by the Oswego County Probation Dept. Mr. Lavoy is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/22/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

