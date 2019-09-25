Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/25/2019

On 9/23/19 at 2:22 p.m., Joshua J. Powers, 34, of 249 E. Eighth St., lower apt., Oswego, was charged with DWAI by Drugs, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree, Speed Violation, Failure to Keep Right, and Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident following a reckless driver complaint that ceased at Rathburn Road in the town of Oswego.

Mr. Powers is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Oswego Court on 10/7/19.

On 9/23/19 at 3:30 p.m., Jason W. Griffiths, 36, of 4206 Regulus Course, Liverpool, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Griffiths was arraigned in the Oswego County Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to return to court on 10/1/19.

On 9/23/19 at 9:15 p.m., Kenneth I. Taylor III, 32, of 18 Carter Road, Hannibal, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego.

Mr. Taylor was turned over to the Oswego City Police Department for further processing.

On 9/24/19 at 12:59 a.m., Cody C. Washburn, 20, of 868 County Route 2, Richland, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree following a traffic stop on State Route 3 in the town of Scriba.

Mr. Washburn is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Scriba Court on 10/24/19.

On 9/24/19 at 12:27 p.m., Michael J. Rosario, 25, of 418 Oneida St., Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby.

Mr. Rosario was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash/$2,000 bond.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on 10/7/19.

On 9/24/19 at 3:36 p.m., Joseph D. Butera, 20, of 46 Bridge St., Cleveland, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

Mr. Butera is scheduled to answer the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 10/7/19.

On 9/24/19 at 6:09 p.m., Chelsea E. Mason, 29, of 2667 State Route 3, Lot A4, Fulton, was charged with Grand Larceny, 3rd degree and Welfare Fraud, 3rd degree following an investigation that was turned over to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on 7/18/19 for further processing.

Ms. Mason was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and is scheduled to reappear in court on 11/19/19 to answer to the charges.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...