Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/26/2018

On 9/25/18 at 6:48 a.m., Harley D. Airth Jr., 71, of 13 Pepper Drive, Cleveland, was operating a 2014 Chevrolet pickup west on SR 49 in the town of Constantia, 300 feet east of Sunset Bay Road, when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the north side of the roadway into a ditch then a culvert and mailbox before crossing a driveway and coming to rest in a ditch on the other side of the roadway.

Mr. Airth was issued a UTT for Crossing Road Hazard Markings.

On 9/26/18 at 6:02 a.m., Gary J. Fischel, 38, of 880 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Fischel was arraigned in Oswego County Family Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond with a return to Oswego County Family Court on 10/9/18.

