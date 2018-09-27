Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/27/2018

On 9/23/18 at 7:22 p.m., Jared H. Dana, 19, of 5113 US Route 11, Pulaski, NY was operating a 2001 Ford south on CR 1 in the town of New Haven when the vehicle reportedly entered the intersection with SR 104B causing it to collide with a 2011 Ford traveling west and being operated by Robert C. Kline Jr., 50, of 230 E. Eighth St., Oswego.

Mr. Dana was transported by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

He was issued a UTT for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

On 9/26/18 at 4:35 p.m., a 17-year-old boy residing in the town of Mexico was arrested for Sex Abuse, 2nd degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both class A misdemeanors.

The arrest stems from the investigation into an incident that allegedly occurred between August 26-31 in the town of Mexico.

He allegedly engaged in sexual contact with the victim being less than 14 years of age.

The teen was arraigned in Mexico Town Court and is scheduled to return on 10/9/18.

