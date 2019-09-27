Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/27/2019

On 9/25/19 at 9:45 a.m., Ashley N. Donalson, 31, of 517 Seneca St., Fulton, was charged with Welfare Fraud, 3rd degree, Grand Larceny, 3rd degree, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing following an investigation of that was turned over to the Oswego County Sheriff’s on 9/17/19 for further processing.

Ms. Donalson was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Mexico Court on 10/1/19.

On 9/25/19 at 1:49 p.m., Robert K.C. Henderson, 31, of 190 Flower Ave., Watertown, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 2nd degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Unlawful Possession of Marihuana, and License Plate Violation following a traffic stop on I-81 in the town of Richland.

Mr. Henderson was arraigned in the Town of New Haven Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash/$15,000 bond.

He is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Richland Court on 10/2/19.

On 9/26/19 at 6:45 a.m., Brandy L. Sherman, 37, of 544 County Route 7, Hannibal, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the City of Fulton.

Ms. Sherman was turned over to the Fulton City Police for further processing.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...