Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/28/2018

On 9/17/18 at 8:25 a.m., Patrick Thomas Davis, 33, of 2657 SR 3, Lot C16, Fulton, was operating a 2004 International dump truck registered to Riccelli Enterprises Inc. of North Syracuse, south on CR 6 in the town of Volney, 3/10 mile north of CR 45, when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to overturn and skid off roadway spilling rocks and dirt. Mr. Davis was transported by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He was issued UTTs for Speeding and Driving Across Hazard Markings.

On 9/24/18 at 4:29 a.m., Ashley M. Houseknecht, 30, of 31 CC Road, Williamstown, was operating a 2007 Saturn east on CC Road in the town of Williamstown, ½ mile west of Base Bridge Road, when she reportedly lost control on a curve causing the vehicle to exit the left side of the road and strike some trees. Ms. Houseknecht was issued UTTs for Speeding and Failure to Keep Right.

On 9/26/18 at 11:31 a.m., Robert B. Landphere, 39, of 4589 SR 13, Pulaski, was charged with Harassment, 2nd degree based on a Criminal Summons issued out of the Town of Richland Court regarding an incident that occurred in August 2018 in the town of Richland. Mr. Landphere is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/3/18 in the Town of Richland Court.

On 9/27/18 at 12:35 p.m., Steven M. Haste, 25, of 92 Worth St., Fulton, was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 1st degree, a class E felony; Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, a class A misdemeanor; Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic incident in the town of Volney. He allegedly grabbed the victim, of which has an active order of protection filed against him, by the neck and caused pressure in the presence of a child less than 17 years of age. Mr. Haste was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond with a return to court on 10/1/18.

On 9/27/18 at 1:25 p.m., Brittany R. Snyder, 22, of 277 Johnson Road, Parish, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico Court. Ms. Snyder was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and is scheduled to return on 10/2/18.

On 9/27/18 at 6:22 p.m., Deborah J. Hood, 59, of 674 Forest Ave., Fulton, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart. Ms. Hood is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/15/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

