Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 09/30/2019

On 9/27/19 at 10:15 a.m., David S. Bartlett, 36, of 39 Churchill Road, Oswego, was charged with Failure to Report Change of Address pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Mr. Bartlett was arraigned in the Oswego County Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash/$2,500 bond.



He is to appear in the Town of Richland on 10/2/19.Mr. Bartlett was turned over to the Oswego County Jail staff where he was currently remanded.

On 9/27/19 at 6:43 p.m., Brett W. Ellis, 25, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby.

Mr. Ellis was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and is scheduled to reappear in Court on 10/10/19.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...