On 1/8/20 at 3 p.m., Matthew D. Moody, 31, of 151 E. 12th St., Oswego, was charged with Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor and 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an investigation into a sex offense.

He allegedly was sending minors inappropriate videos and images on Snapchat.



Mr. Moody was arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court.