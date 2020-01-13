Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 1-13-20

On 1/11/20 at 8:14 p.m., Scott A. Cardinal, 39, of 199 Durbin Road, Hannibal, was charged with Burglary, 2nd degree, Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, and Menacing, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Hannibal.

He allegedly forced entry into the victim’s residence and struck the victim with a blunt object numerous times.



Mr. Cardinal was turned over to Oswego County Correctional Staff to await arraignment in Oswego County CAP (Centralized Arraignment Part) Court on 1/12/20.He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Hannibal Court on 1/15/20.