Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 1-15-20

On 1/13/20 at 10:44 p.m., Austin R. Gilbert, 24, of 242 Engles Road, Oswego, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child following a domestic dispute in the town of Oswego.

Mr. Gilbert is scheduled to appear in the Oswego County CAP (Centralized Arraignment Part) Court on 1/27/20.

On 1/17/20 at 7:15 p.m., Danesha L. White, 27, of 63 S. Glidden St., Cheektowaga, was charged with Criminal Possession of Marihuana, 1st degree, Speed in Zone, and Crossing Road Hazard Markings following a traffic stop on I-81-S in the town of Sandy Creek.

Ms. White is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 1/15/20.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...