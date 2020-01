On 1/15/20 at 9:04 a.m., Tyrone J. Patterson, 23, of 7 N. Seventh St., Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Volney.

Mr. Patterson was arraigned in CAP (Centralized Arraignment Part) Court and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Volney Court on 1/23/20.

