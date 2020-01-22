Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 1-22-20

On 1/17/20 at 11:15 a.m., William J. Presley III, 41, of 131 Bengal Rpad, Parish, NY was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County. Mr. Presley was arraigned in the Oswego County Family Court and was scheduled to reappear in court on 1/21/20.

On 1/17/20 at 12:44 p.m., Raymond P. Gomes, 30, of 143 E. Sixth St., Oswego, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego. Mr. Gomes was turned over to the Oswego City Police Department for further processing.

On 1/17/20 at 1:01 p.m., Richard J. Bentley, 28, of 21 Perry Road, Pennellville, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Cicero. Mr. Bentley was turned over to the Town of Cicero Police Department for further processing.

On 1/18/20 at 1:07 a.m., Scott M. Blowers, 31, of 4727 Salina St., Pulaski, NY was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, Attempted Petit Larceny, Conspiracy, 6th degree, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, 2nd degree, Inadequate Lights, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 2nd degree following a traffic stop in the village of Sandy Creek where he led law enforcement on a foot pursuit. It was later discovered that he allegedly was attempting to steal a catalytic converter from another vehicle, causing damage. Mr. Blowers is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Sandy Creek Court on 2/6/20.

At the same time, Christopher A. Pool, 24, of 1869 Harwood Drive, Lacona, NY was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, Attempted Petit Larceny, and Conspiracy, 6th degree where he allegedly was acting in concert with Mr. Blowers. Mr. Pool is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Sandy Creek Court on 2/6/20.

On 1/19/20 at 12:34 p.m., Matthew T. Skardinski, 31, of 11611 Pople Road, Cato, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County. Mr. Skardinski was arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court later that day.

On 1/20/20 at 2:50 p.m., Michael C. Hutchinson, 46, of 105 Hanley Rpad, Hannibal, NY was arrested based on 2 separate Family Court Warrants issued out of Oswego County. Mr. Hutchinson was arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court later that day.

On 1/20/20 at 11:55 p.m., Cody H. Goodfriend, 37, of 1243 County Route 41, Pulaski, NY was charged with Unlawful Imprisonment, 2nd degree and Forcible Touching following an incident in the town of Richland where he allegedly held the victim against their will. Mr. Goodfriend was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.

On 1/21/20 at 9:30 a.m., Christian F. Rioux, 47, of 39 Lindsey Lane, Hastings, NY was charged with Grand Larceny, 4th degree following an incident where he allegedly stole a snowmobile trailer in the town of Parish. Mr. Rioux was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court later that day.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...