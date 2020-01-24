Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 1-24-20

On 1/22/20 at 12:05 p.m., Mark E. Bailey Jr., 34, of 2603 County Route 7, Oswego, NY was Criminal Obstruction of Breathing following a domestic dispute where he allegedly applied pressure to the victim’s neck during a physical altercation. Mr. Bailey was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court later that day.

On the same day at 4:49 p.m., Katie L. Leary, 28, of 2603 County Route 7, Oswego, NY was charged with Menacing, 2nd degree following the same incident where she allegedly used multiple household items as weapons during the dispute. Ms. Leary was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court later that day.

On 1/22/20 at 7:19 p.m., George J. Gugliotta, 25, of 760 State Route 176, Fulton, NY was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree where he allegedly restricted the victim from calling 911. Mr. Gugliotta is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Oswego County CAP Court on 2/5/20.

On 1/22/20 at 7:41 p.m., Steven F. Douglas, 38, of 956 Middle Road, Bldg F1, Oswego, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Palermo. Mr. Douglas was arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court and is scheduled to return to the Town of Palermo Court on 1/27/20.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...