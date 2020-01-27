Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 1-27-20

On 1/25/20 at 4:40 a.m., Chad M. LeRoy, 31, of 24 Birch Lane, Apt 3E, Oswego, was charged with Assault, 3rd degree, Harassment, 2nd degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and an Aggravated Family Offense following a domestic dispute in the town of Scriba.

Mr. LeRoy was held to await arraignment later that day in the Oswego County CAP Court.

On 1/25/20 at 7:02 p.m., Kathleen N. Schneider, 32, of 7 Birch Lane, Apt 28D, Oswego, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of New Haven.

Ms. Schneider was arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court.

On 1/26/20 at 3:57 p.m., Alexandre J. Hosein, 38, of 133-33 Rockway Blvd, Queens, NY, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Hosein was held to await arraignment later that day in the Oswego County CAP Court.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...