Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 1-29-20

On 1/27/20 at 5 p.m., Shelley R. Williams, 43, of 34 Tallman St., Oswego, was charged with Grand Larceny, 3rd degree and Offering a False Instrument for Filing, 2nd degree following an investigation where she allegedly was collecting unemployment while employed.

Ms. Williams was arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court.

On 1/27/20 at 8:02 p.m., Brandon E. Lane II, 28, of 176 Island Road, Phoenix, was charged with Attempted Petit Larceny following an incident at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

Mr. Lane is scheduled to appear in the Oswego County CAP Court on 2/10/20.

On 1/27/20 at 11:16 p.m., Jesse D. Cali, 25, of 1195 County Route 3, Hannibal, was charged with Burglary, 3rd degree and Petit Larceny where he allegedly stole items from Wal-Mart in the town of Granby after signing a Trespass Notice banning him from all Wal-Mart locations from an unrelated incident on 11/26/19.

Mr. Cali was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.

On 1/28/20 at 6:30 a.m., Jason M. DeMott, 35, of 114 Leitch St., Fulton, was charged with Trespass and Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument following an incident at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

Mr. DeMott is scheduled to appear in the Oswego County CAP Court on 2/11/20.

On 1/28/20 at 11:44 a.m., Anna E. Wilson, 47, of Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, Bedford Hills, NY, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Palermo.

Ms. Wilson was held to await arraignment later that day.

On 1/28/20 at 1:12 p.m., Matthew J. Fratello, 35, of 219 W. Elm St., Apt A, Oneida, was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Fratello was arraigned in the Oswego County Court.

On 1/28/20 at 7:24 p.m., Kathleen N. Raney, 50, of 239 Edward St., Apt 2, Oswego, was charged with Aggravated Harassment, 2nd degree where she allegedly threatened the victim by phone.

Ms. Raney is scheduled to appear in the Oswego County CAP Court on 2/11/20.

