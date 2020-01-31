Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 1-31-20

On 1/29/20 at 8:44 a.m., Billy D. Redden, 23, of 174 County. Route 30A, Altmar, was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, 3rd degree following an incident in the town of Williamstown.

Mr. Redden is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Williamstown Court on 2/17/20.

On 1/29/20 at 9:47 a.m., Jonathon D. Pastorell, 31, of 646 Dutcherville Road, Constantia, was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Constantia.

He allegedly took the victim’s phone, preventing them from being able to call 911

Mr. Pastorell is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Constantia Court on 2/3/20.

On 1/29/20 at 3:47 p.m., Tammy L. Bacon, 43, of 7 Birch Lane, Bldg 29, Apt E, Oswego, was charged with Identity Theft, 3rd degree.

She allegedly used the victim’s identity to purchase a phone in the city of Oswego.

Ms. Bacon is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Oswego County CAP Court on 2/12/20.

On 1/30/20 at 12:52 a.m., Matthew T. Loveall, 29, of 324 W. Broadway, Apt 6, Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba.

Mr. Loveall was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court later that day.

On 1/30/20 at 6:15 p.m., Mikahala L. Horning, 20, of 15 Yates Ave., Oswego, was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 5th degree following an incident where she allegedly was found in possession of stolen goods from a mailbox.

Ms. Horning is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Oswego County CAP Court on 2/13/20.

On 1/30/20 at 8:54 p.m., Kenneth L. Sweeting, 41, of 208 State Route 183, Williamstown, was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband, 2nd degree and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana following an incident in the Oswego County Jail.

Mr. Sweeting is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Oswego City Court on 2/13/20.

On 1/30/20 at 9:40 p.m., Alicia N. Fleming, 33, of 108 Fifth Ave., Oswego, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba.

Ms. Fleming was arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court and is scheduled to return to the Town of Scriba Court on 2/13/20.

