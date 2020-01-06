Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 1-6-20

On 1/5/20 at 12:48 a.m., Alexander Santana, 37, of 405 W. First St. S., Fulton, was charged with Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 3rd degree, Unlicensed Operation, and Operating a Motor Vehicle out of Restriction; Ignition Interlock Device Required following a traffic stop on State Route 3 in the town of Granby.

Mr. Santana is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Oswego County CAP Court on 1/19/20.

On 1/5/20 at 12:44 p.m., James R. Clark, 39, of 439 Rathburn Road, Fulton, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Granby.

He allegedly was communicating with the victim by telephone and internet messaging, thus violating an order of protection.

Mr. Clark is scheduled to answer to the charge in CAP Court on 1/19/20.

On 1/5/20 at 4:28 p.m., Joel S. Wardle, 52, of 122 Elm St., Syracuse, was charged with Menacing, 2nd degree following a complaint in the town of Granby.

He allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim and fled the scene.

Mr. Wardle is scheduled to answer to the charge in CAP Court on 1/19/20.

