Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 1-8-20

On 1/6/20 at 9:26 p.m., Walter D. Sullivan, 22, of 679 W. Onondaga St., Apt. 19, Syracuse, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Sullivan was turned over to Oswego County Jail staff to await arraignment.

On 1/7/20 at 3:20 p.m., Richard R. Stagles II, 33, of 24 Carter Drive, Hannibal, was charged with 3 counts of Petit Larceny and 3 counts of Burglary, 3rd degree following an investigation into three separate incidents.

He allegedly stole items from Wal-Mart in the town of Granby after signing a Trespass Notice banning him from all Wal-Mart locations due to an unrelated arrest.

Mr. Stagles was arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court and is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Granby Court on 1/13/20.

