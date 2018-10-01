Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 10/01/2018

On 9/20/18 at 1:55 p.m., Michael Louis Wright, 68, of PO Box 133 Minetto, was operating a 2009 Ford bus registered to Service Inc. of Oswego, traveling north east on SR 3 in the town of Volney, 100 feet northeast of Sting Ray Alley, when the vehicle reportedly rear-ended a 2012 Chevrolet stopped to make a left hand turn into a driveway and being operated by Adam M. Hamilton, 27, of 13 Lawrence St. Rear, Oswego.

Mr. Wright was issued a UTT for Following too Closely.

On 9/24/18 at 7:52 a.m., Angela C. Cleary, 43, of 131 Fifth Ave., Oswego, was operating a 2014 Dodge reportedly backing out of a driveway on CR 20 in the town of Oswego, 300 feet east of SR 104, when the vehicle collided with a 2008 Ford traveling east and being operated by C. A. Hollenbeck, 24, of 66 Somers Drive, Fulton.

Ms. Cleary was issued a UTT for Unsafe Backing.

On 9/26/18 at 12:43 a.m., Shawn P. Nicol, 38, of 16 Linden St., Massena, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; Unlawful Possession of Marihuana; No License; License Plate Violation and Failure to Dim Lights following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of Mexico.

Mr. Nicol is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/16/18 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 9/27/18 at 9:54 p.m., Dylan C. Scheller, 23, of 27 Forest Drive, Pulaski, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree and Sub-Standard Lights following a traffic stop on SR 3 in the town of Palermo.

Mr. Scheller was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court and is scheduled to return on 10/22/18.

On 9/28/18 at 9:27 a.m., Devaun A. Frankson, 38, of 818 Leon Ave., Watertown, was charged with Registration Suspended and Inadequate Stop Lamps following a traffic stop on I81 in the town of Sandy Creek.

Mr. Frankson is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/25/18 in the Town of Sandy Creek Court.

On 9/28/18 at 9:42 a.m., Dustin J. Baker, 18, of 49 Switts Drive, Hastings, was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into an incident on 9/25/18 in the town of Mexico.

He allegedly damaged the victim’s vehicle window.

Mr. Baker is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/16/18 in the Town of Mexico Court.

At the same time, Mr. Baker was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor following an incident in the town of Scriba.

He allegedly damaged the wall in the victim’s residence.

Mr. Baker was arraigned in the Town of Minetto Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to Scriba Town Court on 10/4/18.

On 9/28/18 at 11:03 a.m., a 17-year-old boy residing in the town of Mexico was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marihuana following an incident in the town of Mexico.

The teen is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/23/18 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 9/28/18 at 4:12 p.m., Karen M. Hall, 40, of 353 Woolson Road, Oswego, was arrested for Grand Larceny, 4th degree, a class E felony stemming from the investigation into an incident that occurred on 6/25/18 in the town of Volney.

She allegedly stole the victim’s credit card.

Ms. Hall is scheduled to answer the charge on 11/5/18 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 9/28/18 at 7:45 p.m., Ronald C. Canfield Jr., 30, 1347 US Route 11, Apt. 12, Hastings, was arrested based on three Bench Warrants issued out of the City of Oswego Court.

Mr. Canfield was turned over to the City of Oswego Police Department for further processing.

On 9/29/18 at 12:20 p.m., Jeffrey M. Brown, 22, of 96 Hamilton St., Apt. 24C, Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; Speeding and Failure to Notify Address Change following a traffic stop on SR 481 in the town of Scriba.

Mr. Brown is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/18/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 9/29/18 at 8:14 p.m., Jamie L. Casey, 30 and Monica A. Merritt, 36, both of 744 CR 10, Lot 31, Pennellville, were arrested for Criminal Contempt, 1st degree, a class E felony; Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Schroeppel.

They were allegedly physically and verbally arguing in the presence of children.

And, they both of them having active refrain from orders of protection filed against each other.

Mr. Casey and Ms. Merritt were arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $250 cash or $500 bond with a return to the Town of Schroeppel Court on 10/3/18.

On 9/30/18 at 4:41 a.m., Lee R. Abend, 61, of 285 Maple St., Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree following the investigation into a suspicious vehicle complaint in the town of Granby.

Mr. Abend is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/15/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 9/30/18 at 1:23 p.m., Rita M. Powers, 39, of 2168 CR 1, Oswego, was arrested for Obstruction of Governmental Administration, 2nd degree and 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both class A misdemeanors following an incident in the town of Scriba.

She allegedly was attempting to gain access to a residence in a highly intoxicated state causing the victims to be afraid, along with attempting to swallow evidence.

Ms. Powers was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond with a return to court on 10/4/18.

On 9/30/18 at 11 p.m., a 17-year-old girl residing in the town of Scriba was charged with Assault, 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor following a harassment complaint in the town of West Monroe.

The teen is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/15/18 in the Town of West Monroe Court.

On 10/1/18 at 1:45 a.m., Carl D. Carpenter Jr., 38, of 4 Clear Springs Drive, Apt. A, Oswego, was arrested for 2 counts of Attempted Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into a harassment complaint in the town of Constantia.

He was allegedly placing calls from within the Oswego County Correctional Facility to the victim of which has an active order of protection filed against him.

Mr. Carpenter is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/22/18 in the Town of Constantia Court.

On 10/1/18 at 2:18 a.m., Joshua Wilkinson, 44, of 118 German Dale Drive, Fulton, was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree; Criminal Mischief, 4th degree (Prevent emergency Call) and Resisting Arrest, all class A misdemeanors following a domestic dispute in the town of Granby.

He allegedly threw the victim’s phone causing damage, preventing them from calling emergency services.

Mr. Wilkinson is scheduled to answer the charges on 10/15/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 10/1/18 at 6:02 a.m., Donald G. Smith II, 41, of 1580 SR 69, Lot 11, Parish, was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, a class A misdemeanor and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Parish.

Mr. Smith was arraigned in the Town of Parish Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to court on 10/23/18.

