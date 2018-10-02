Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 10/02/2018

On 9/27/18 at 5:05 p.m., John L. Shepherd, 50, of 2995 US Route 11, Parish, was operating a 1997 Ford pickup east on SR 3 in the town of Volney when the vehicle reportedly collided with a 2011 Buick traveling north on CR 6 and being operated by Linda L. Beaudoin, 69, of 62 Hickory Grove Drive, Oswego.

Mr. Shepherd was transported by ambulance to Oswego Hospital.

Failure to yield the right of way seems to have been a contributing factor.

On 10/1/18 at 3:27 p.m., Brandon M. Fowler, 32, of 250 Church St., Hannibal, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Mr. Fowler is scheduled to answer the charge on 10/15/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 10/1/18 at 10:47 p.m., Ronald C. Canfield Jr., 30, of 290 W. Seventh St., Apt. A, Oswego, was arrested in the OCJ, where he is currently a resident on separate charges, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor; Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor; Menacing, 3rd degree, a class B misdemeanor and Harassment, 2nd degree.

The arrest stems from the investigation into an incident that occurred on 9/27/18 at a residence in the town of Scriba.

He allegedly threatened physical harm to the victim with a metal baseball bat along with picking them up by their neck and slamming them to the floor and stomping on their chest.

He is also accused of taking the victim’s cell phone, so they could not contact emergency services.

Mr. Canfield was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded back to the OCJ in lieu of $250 cash or $500 bond with a return to court on 10/4/18.

On 10/1/18 at 11:44 p.m., David R. Burdick, 45, of 13134 SR 38, Sterling, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Hannibal Court.

Mr. Burdick was arraigned in the Town of Granby and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to Town of Hannibal Court on 10/2/18.

