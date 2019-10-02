Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 10/02/2019

On 10/1/19 at 6:19 a.m., Kyle M. Spratt, 20, of 10111 Jordan Road, Jordan, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Hannibal.

Mr. Spratt was arraigned in the Town of Hannibal Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $500 cash/$1,000 bond.



He was scheduled to reappear in court on the same day.

On 10/1/19 at 7 a.m., Erika D. Knapp, 33, of 50 Pulaski St., Mexico, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following a traffic stop.

She was allegedly in violation of a court order of protection in the village of Mexico.

Ms. Knapp was arraigned in the Town of Parish Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $500 cash/$1,000 bond.

She was scheduled to appear in the Town of Mexico Court on the same day.

