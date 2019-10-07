Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 10/07/2019

On 10/2/19 at 6:46 p.m., Christine A. Henderson, 51, of 9513 Mount Shannon Drive, Brewerton, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby on 9/15/19.

Ms. Henderson is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 10/28/19.

On 10/3/19 at 8:59 a.m., David L. Kingsbury Sr., 38, of 5350 State Route 104, Lot 30, Oswego, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Kingsbury was arraigned in the Oswego County Family Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to reappear in Family Court on 10/7/19.

On 10/3/19 at 11:39 a.m., Charles R. Nowack, 51, of 468 County Route 23, Constantia, was charged with Grand Larceny, 2nd degree and Forgery, 2nd degree following an investigation of a larceny complaint reported on 10/1/18 in the town of Oswego.

He allegedly logged a property without owner’s consent.

Mr. Nowack was arraigned in the Town of Hannibal Court and is scheduled to return to court on 10/15/19.

On 10/3/19 at 1:15 p.m., George C. Knighton Jr., 25, of 35 Turrill St., Oswego, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba.

Mr. Knighton was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $500 cash/$1,000 bond.

He was scheduled to reappear in court on 10/3/19.

On 10/5/19 at 5:24 p.m., Paul K. Reeves, 65, of 52 Shacksbush Road, Bernhards Bay, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Reeves was arraigned in the Town of Amboy Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash/$5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on 10/8/19.

On 10/5/19 at 7:49 p.m., Calvin T. Perry, 50, of 140 Eldorado St., Apt. 2, Syracuse, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Syracuse.

Mr. Perry was turned over to the Onondaga Sheriff’s for further processing.

