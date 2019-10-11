Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 10/11/2019

On 10/4/19 at 10:39 a.m., Brandon L. Hyde, 30, of 65 Sundown Road, Fulton, was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing following an investigation into a sex offense that occurred on 3/24/19 in the town of New Haven.

Mr. Hyde is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of New Haven Court on 10/17/19.

On 10/9/19 at 7:51 a.m., Amanda L. Bailey, 28, of 603 Buffalo St., Apt. 1, Fulton, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

Ms. Bailey is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 10/21/19.

On 10/9/19 at 11:05 a.m., William J. Presley III, 40, of 131 Bengal Road, Parish, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Presley was arraigned in the Oswego County Family Court and is to return to court on a later date.

On 10/10/19 at 4:48 a.m., Paul K. Reeves, 65, of 52 Shacksbush Road, Bernhards Bay, was charged with Criminal Trespass, 3rd degree following an investigation into a burglary complaint reported in the town of Volney.

He allegedly accessed the victim’s property without consent.

Mr. Reeves is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Volney Court on 10/21/19.

