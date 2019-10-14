Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 10/14/2019

On 10/11/19 at 11:43 p.m., Bradley C. McClure, 32, of 427 Silk Road, Lot 41, Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Minetto.

Mr. McClure was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $500 cash/$1,000 bond.



He is to appear in the Town of Minetto Court on 10/16/19.

On 10/12/19 at 11:13 a.m., Michelle J. Grass, 29, of 69 Bangall Road, Parish, was charged for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree and Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument following an investigation into an incident in the town of Mexico.

Ms. Grass is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Mexico Court on 10/22/19.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...