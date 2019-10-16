Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 10/16/2019

On 10/14/19 at 10:21 a.m., Patrick L. Elmer, 30, of 511 S. Fourth St., Fulton, was charged with Grand Larceny, 4th degree (a class E felony) following an investigation into an incident that occurred in the town of Volney where he allegedly made unauthorized purchases on the victim’s credit card.

Mr. Elmer is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Volney Court on 10/28/19.

On 10/14/19 at 12:54 p.m., Jacob G. Springer, 21, of 3953 State Route 104, Mexico, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Forcible Touching following an investigation into a sex offense in the town of New Haven that was reported to the Oswego County Sheriff’s on 8/13/19.

Mr. Springer is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of New Haven Court on 11/7/19.

On 10/14/19 at 2:30 p.m., Rhiannon J. Haines, 41, of 1648 County Route 8, Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego.

Ms. Haines was turned over to the Oswego City Police Department for further processing.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...