Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 10/18/2019

On 10/16/19 at 12:40 p.m., Timothy E. Bartlett, 38, of 185 Durbin Road, Hannibal, was charged with Sex Abuse, 1st degree (a class D felony) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a sex offense that occurred in the town of Hannibal that was reported to the Oswego County Sheriff’s on 8/25/19.



Mr. Bartlett was arraigned in the Town of Hannibal Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond.He is scheduled to return to court on 10/29/19.

On 10/17/19 at 6:47 p.m., Brandon M. Harrington, 24, of 134 County Route 46, Schroeppel, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Schroeppel/c

He was allegedly in violation of a court order of protection.

Mr. Harrington is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Schroeppel Court on 11/20/19.

