Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 10-21-2019

On 10/18/19 at 11:55 a.m., Raymond C. Auringer Jr., 44, of 707 Gilbert Mills Road, Fulton, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing following a domestic dispute in the town of Volney.

He was allegedly in violation of a Court order of protection.



Mr. Auringer was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court and is scheduled to reappear in court on 11/18/19 to answer to the charges.

On 10/19/19 at 12:37 a.m., Jonathon J.E. Tanner, 23, of 105 Hanley Road, Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby.

Mr. Tanner was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and is scheduled to return to court on 11/4/19.

On 10/19/19 at 9:19 a.m., Alona M. Goodson, 34, of 22 Crescent Lane, Fulton, was charged with Assault, 3rd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Volney.

She allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with the victim, resulting in injury.

Ms. Goodson is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Volney Court on 11/4/19.

On 10/19/19 at 1:45 p.m., Tina M. Webber, 32, of 850 Sterling Station Road, Red Creek, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

Ms. Webber is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 10/28/19.

On 10/19/19 at 2:19 p.m., Steven T. Zak, 31, of 362 Grove St., Apt. 3, Tonawanda, was charged with Criminal Possession of Marihuana, 1st degree and an equipment violation following a traffic stop on I-81 in the town of Richland.

Mr. Zak is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Richland Court on 11/13/19.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...