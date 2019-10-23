Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 10-23-2019

On 10/17/19 at 12:25 p.m., Diedonne Pierre, 27, of 108 Knaul St., Apt. 2, Syracuse, was charged with Criminal Possession Stolen Property, 4th degree and Grand Larceny, 3rd degree following an investigation into an incident that occurred at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby on 9/4/18.

He allegedly purchased items fraudulently with another suspect.



Mr. Pierre was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and was scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Granby Court on 10/21/19.

On 10/21/19 at 1:17 p.m., Nashyra K. Odoms, 28, of 119 Radisson Court, Apt. C, Syracuse, was also charged with Criminal Possession Stolen Property, 4th degree and Grand Larceny, 3rd degree for same incident.

Ms. Odoms was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and is scheduled to reappear in court on 11/14/19.

On 10/22/19 at 2:17 p.m., Clarence E. Alexander Jr., 55, of 109 Smith St., Syracuse, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego.

Mr. Alexander was turned over to the Oswego City Police for further processing.

On 10/22/19at 10:36 p.m., Denise M. Bean, 51, of 393 Rathburn Road, Fulton, was charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration, 2nd degree (a class A misdemeanor) and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Hannibal.

She allegedly became physical with a Sheriff’s Deputy while not complying with verbal direction.

Ms. Bean is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Hannibal Court on 11/19/19.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...