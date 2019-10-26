Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 10-25-2019

On 10/23/19 at 12:40 p.m., Jeremy J. Stauring, 38, of 1455 County Route 57, Fulton, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Volney.

He was allegedly in violation of a court order of protection.



Mr. Stauring is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Volney Court on 11/4/19.

On 10/23/19 at 12:57 p.m., Paul R. Allen, 56, of 1099 County Route 35, Mexico, was charged with 2 counts of Forcible Touching and 2 counts of Sex Abuse, 1st degree following an investigation into 3 separate sex offenses that occurred in the towns of New Haven and Scriba.

Mr. Allen was arraigned in the Town of New Haven Court is scheduled to appear in the Town of Scriba Court on 11/14/19 and in the Town of New Haven Court on 12/5/19.

On 10/24/19 at 6:30 p.m., Kelvin D. Miller, 33, of 76 Harvest Drive, Oswego, was charged with Introducing Contraband to a Jail following an incident at the Oswego County Correctional Facility.

Mr. Miller is scheduled to answer to the charge in the City of Oswego Court on 11/7/19.

On 10/24/19 at 7:05 p.m., Alicia N. Fleming, 33, of 312 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba.

Ms. Fleming was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $250 cash/$500 bond.

She is scheduled to return to court on 11/7/19.

On 10/25/19 at 1:38 a.m., Erica L. Horning, 36, of 195 Hanson Road, Mexico, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba.

Ms. Horning was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $250 cash/$500 bond.

She is scheduled to return to court on 11/7/19.

