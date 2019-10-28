Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 10-28-2019

On 10/25/19 at 9:25 a.m., Mark A. Grandazzo, 42, of 405 Oneida St., Fulton, was charged with Criminal Possession of Marihuana, 2nd degree following an incident on Martville Road in the town of Hannibal.

Mr. Grandazzo was arraigned in the Oswego County Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond.



He is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Hannibal Court on 10/29/19.

On 10/25/19 at 7:06 p.m., Jason S. McCraw, 37, of 590 Main St., Phoenix, was charged with Rape, 3rd degree following an investigation into a sex offense that was reported to the Oswego County Sheriff’s on 10/18/19.

Mr. McCraw was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail with no bail.

He is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Schroeppel Court on 10/30/19.

On 10/26/19 at 3 p.m., Clifton J. Lamb, 33, of 198 W. Seventh St., Oswego, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby,

Mr. Lamb is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 11/25/19.

On 10/27/19 at 8:23 a.m., Frederick W. Shulze II, 37, of 193 Ferncliff Ave., Liverpool, was charged with Stalking, 3rd degree and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute on 10/17/19 in the town of Scriba.

He allegedly was watching the victim’s activity at their residence, making them feel unsafe.

Mr. Shulze is scheduled to answer to the charged in the Town of Scriba Court on 12/19/19.

