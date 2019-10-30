Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 10-30-2019

On 10/28/19 at 10:22 a.m., Steven R. DeGroff, 28, of 91 E. Sixth St., Apt. 3, Oswego, was charged with 2 counts of Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors, 1st degree following an investigation in a sex offense in the town of Oswego that was reported to the Oswego County Sheriff’s on 6/20/19.

Mr. DeGroff was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond.



He is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Oswego County Court on 10/31/19.

On 10/29/19 at 9:23 p.m., James J. Muir, 30, of 13 Smith Road, West Monroe, was charged with Rape, 2nd degree following an investigation into a sex offense in the town of West Monroe that was reported to the Oswego County Sheriff’s on 10/25/19.

Mr. Muir was arraigned in the Town of West Monroe Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on 10/30/19.

