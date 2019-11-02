Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 11-01-19

On 10/31/19 at 8 a.m., Michael J. R. Reardon, 31, of 213 S. Sixth St., Fulton, was charged with Grand Larceny, 3rd degree and 13 counts of Falsifying Business Records, 1st degree following an investigation into a fraud complaint that was reported to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on 6/26/19.

Mr. Reardon was arraigned in the Fulton City Court and is to return to court on a later date.

On 10/31/19 at 3:17 p.m., Malinda S. Clark, 35, of 393 Rathburn Road, Lot 17, Fulton, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident at Wal-Mmart in the town of Granby.

Ms. Clark is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 11/18/19.

