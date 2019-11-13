Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 11-13-2019

On 11/8/19 at 1:14 p.m., Sean J. Comtois, 52, of 22 Camic Road, West Monroe, was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration, 2nd degree and Resisting Arrest following a domestic dispute at his residence.

He allegedly refused to comply with a Sheriff’s Deputy’s commands.



Mr. Comtois is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of West Monroe Court on 11/25/19.

On 11/8/19 at 3:30 p.m., Paul A. Murray Jr., 32, of 132 Orchard Ave, Nedrow, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Parish.

Mr. Murray was arraigned in the Town of Parish Court and was scheduled to return to court on 11/11/19.

On 11/9/19 at 1:10 p.m., Shelly J. Bough, 58, of 93 Guile Road, Fulton, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

Ms. Bough is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 12/9/19.

On 11/9/19 at 8:24 p.m., Erin K. Begay, 38, 3273 US Route 11, Apt. 17, Parish; Matthew L. O’Herien, 27, of 3273 US Route 11, Apt. 5, Parish; Kristian A. Dobson, 33, of 3273 US Route 11, Apt. 17, Parish; and Joshua O. Kranz, 31, of 3273 US Route 11, Apt. 6 were all charged with Petit Larceny and Conspiracy, 6th degree (a class B misdemeanor) following an incident that occurred at the Mapleview Market in the town of Mexico.

The four individuals were allegedly stealing items from the store.

Mr. Begay, Mr. O’Herien, Ms. Dobson and Mr. Kranz are scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Mexico Court on 12/3/19.

On 11/10/19 at 11:27 p.m., Jevan W. Alvarado, 24, of 42 Kellar Road, Hannibal, was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration, 2nd degree, Resisting Arrest, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Harassment, 2nd degree, and Disorderly Conduct

following a domestic dispute.

He allegedly refused to comply with Sheriff’s Deputy’s commands while obstructing a simultaneous arrest on another individual.

Mr. Alvarado is scheduled to answer to these charges in the Town of Hannibal Court on 12/3/19.

Mr. Alvarado was subsequently arrested based on a Parole Warrant issued by NYS Department of Corrections and was turned over to the Oswego County Jail staff.

At the same time, Heather L. Davis, 25, of 42 Kellar Road, Hannibal, was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration, 2nd degree, Resisting Arrest, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Harassment, 2nd degree, and Disorderly Conduct following a domestic dispute.

She allegedly refused to comply with Sheriff’s Deputy’s commands and struck two members of law enforcement.

Ms. Davis is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Hannibal Court on 12/3/19.

On 11/11/19 at 1:09 p.m., Anthony C. Stringham, 36, of 6820 Myers Road, Apt. 1, East Syracuse, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Village of Central Square.

Mr. Stringham was arraigned in the Village of Central Square Court and is scheduled to reappear in Court on 11/20/19.

