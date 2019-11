On 11/14/19 at 12:16 p.m., Siobhan K. Rodrigues, 40, of 3140 Hadley Lane, Baldwinsville, was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the town of Granby on 11/13/19.

She allegedly damaged items within a residence.



Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Ms. Rodrigues is scheduled to answer the charge on 12/16/19 in the Town of Granby Court.